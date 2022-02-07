Out of Office: Peleton shares surge as Amazon and Nike size up acquisition; Spotify apologises for Joe Rogan slurs

Shares in Peleton, the ailing US fitness company, surged 26 per cent as reports emerged that both Amazon and Nike were sizing the exercise equipment maker as a potential acquisition. The connected fitness firm profited massively during the pandemic, when its at-home classes proved popular during lockdowns, sending its value soaring to $50 billion at its peak. However, the re-opening of society and return of in-person gym classes caused the company’s value to deflate to...