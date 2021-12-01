Out of Office: Omicron variant confirmed in Ireland; An Post eliminates gender pay gap

The first case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 was detected in Ireland following tests conducted at the National Virus Reference Laboratory. Dr Cillian de Gascun, director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, told a technical briefing of the National Public Health Emergency Team that 14 samples were analysed over the weekend, of which eight underwent whole genome sequences. One of those eight was then confirmed to contain the Omicron variant. Dr Tony Holohan, the...