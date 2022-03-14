Out of Office: Oil prices fall by $7; Irish banks behind as Ulster Bank exit looms
The vast majority of private bus operators cannot guarantee service provision up to June 2022, according to a members survey from the Coach Tourism and Transport Council of Ireland (CTTC). Of the CTTC’s more than 80 members, 95 per cent said rising costs mean they cannot guarantee service. Fuel costs could lead to a reduction in passenger services which would be likely to cause significant disruption for regional commuters, the group said.
US hedge fund makes short bet against Irish Continental
The owner of Irish Ferries saw business and revenue pick up last year after a buffeting from Covid-19, but its shares have been on the slide since January
Executives take a gamble on Flutter by raising their stakes
Chairman Gary McGann is among those who have purchased more shares in the gambling giant as its stock price continues to fluctuate
Global Shares to be acquired by JP Morgan in deal worth more than €450 million
The sale of the Clonakilty-based fintech will result in a big payday for its shareholders
ESB operating profits rise 10% as dividend to state hits €126m
The semi-state energy company recorded sales of close to €5.3 billion last year