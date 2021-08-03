Subscribe Today
Out of office: Number on Pup drops 29,000 in a week, US advises against travel to Ireland

A round-up of the business news you might have missed

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
3rd August, 2021
The number of recipients of the pandemic unemployment payment (Pup) has again hist a new low. Just under 163,400 people are receiving the payment at present, a reduction of almost 29,000 people on last week and the lowest number since the Pup was introduced in March 2020. The overall cost of the Pup is more than €8.3 billion.

Ireland has been added to the US’s “level four” travel list, meaning the US government has advised citizens...

