Out of office: Number on Pup drops 29,000 in a week, US advises against travel to Ireland
A round-up of the business news you might have missed
The number of recipients of the pandemic unemployment payment (Pup) has again hist a new low. Just under 163,400 people are receiving the payment at present, a reduction of almost 29,000 people on last week and the lowest number since the Pup was introduced in March 2020. The overall cost of the Pup is more than €8.3 billion.
Ireland has been added to the US’s “level four” travel list, meaning the US government has advised citizens...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Kerry Group’s steady results signal global bounceback
The company has announced the sale of some of Ireland’s oldest food brands, such as Denny and Galtee, to US food giant Pilgrim’s Pride
Smurfit Kappa moves to offset paper shortage
The global packaging giant is scrambling to buy a high-capacity paper mill in Italy as the pandemic surge in e-commerce hoovers up available supply
Kinney boosts stake in Irish Ferries parent group by €9m
The low-profile Chicago-based investor’s firm, Kinney Asset Management, now holds €60 million-worth of shares in Irish Continental Group
Revenues at Virgin Media grow 3% to €224 million in first half of 2020
Data use across the company’s network almost double as internet played a key role in remote working, education and entertainment during pandemic while TV subscriptions also increased