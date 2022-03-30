Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Out of Office: New sick pay laws; Germany triggers emergency gas plan

Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
Cónal Thomas - avatar

Cónal Thomas
30th March, 2022
Out of Office: New sick pay laws; Germany triggers emergency gas plan
All the business news you need to know in one place

Cabinet signed off on proposed new laws on sick pay that will make it mandatory for all employers in Ireland to offer a minimum level of cover. The Sick Leave Bill 2022 will be published on Wednesday and will begin its passage through the Houses of the Oireachtas. The new laws will start to come into effect as soon as it is enacted. They will be phased in over a four-year period in order to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Cathal Friel, chairman of Poolbeg Pharma

Shares in Poolbeg Pharma begin trading on the US venture market

Companies Lorcan Allen
Jim Joyce, the chief executive and founder of HealthBeacon, says the company aims to sell up to 100,000 of its smart sharps bin units by the end of 2023

HealthBeacon almost doubles sales in 2021 as it expands into new markets

Companies Lorcan Allen
Domhnall Gaffney, a director at Elgin, said the new company has already agreed terms on schemes that will deliver over 150 affordable housing units in Kildare, Galway and Limerick. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

New property finance firm enters Irish market and aims to lend €300m for new housing developments

Companies Lorcan Allen
The company was co-founded by Andrew D’Souza and Michele Romanow, a tech entrepreneur and star of the Canadian edition of Dragon’s Den. Picture: Getty

Clearco aims to invest €100m in Irish e-commerce and digital-first businesses

Companies Lorcan Allen

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1