Out of Office: National debt rises again; Varadkar drops budget hints

The state’s debt rose to 105 per cent of national income last year after a period of heavy national borrowing due to the pandemic, new figures showed. Data published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) revealed that gross government debt rose to €217.9 billion in 2020. This totalled 104.7 per cent of Ireland’s modified gross national income, a metric for national income measured by the CSO.

