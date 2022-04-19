Out of Office: Musk hits back at Twitter after poison pill; French former Deliveroo bosses receive suspended prison sentences
Your essential round up of the latest business news
Elon Musk, the South African billionaire and chief executive of Tesla, took a swipe at the board of Twitter, which recently adopted what is called a “poison pill” strategy in order to prevent Musk from taking over the company. Taking to Twitter, the controversial businessman claimed that the salary of the board would be “$0, a saving of $3 million” if his $43 billion bid, which he pitched last week at $54.20 a share, was...
