Out of Office: Musk declines to join Twitter board; Pret to enter Irish market
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Elon Musk, the billionaire Tesla chief executive, will not join Twitter’s board of directors following his acquisition of a 9 per cent stake in the social media firm, making him the largest shareholder. Parag Agrawal, Twitter chief executive, said on a note posted to social media on Sunday that the South African businessman had rejected the company’s offer to join the Twitter’s board, though did not specify the reason why....
