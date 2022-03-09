Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Out of Office: J&J Vision to hire 200 in Limerick; Construction costs drive up apartment costs by €27,000

Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
9th March, 2022
Out of Office: J&J Vision to hire 200 in Limerick; Construction costs drive up apartment costs by €27,000
All the business news you need in one place

Johnson & Johnson Vision, the contact lens maker part of US multinational J&J, will create 200 jobs at its Limerick plant in the next three years and invest €35 million in the Castleroy facility. The plant, which already employs 1,600 people, is one of the largest contact lens manufacturing facilities in the world. Of the new roles, 120 will be hired across Johnson & Johnson’s labs, automation, engineering and quality control, with recruitment for these...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Colm Healy, managing director and owner of Skelligs Chocolate.

Skelligs Chocolate sold to McKillen Corporation

Companies Eva Short
Sean Coyle, chief executive of Origin Enterprises

Origin Enterprises recommences ‘limited’ operations in Ukraine

Companies Lorcan Allen
Stephen Garvey, the chief executive at Glenveagh Properties, said the results underlined the robustness of the business and its increasing output of new homes.

Glenveagh revenues double with profit of €46m in 2021

Companies Peter O'Dwyer
Chris Howen, design and technical director at Compco Fire Systems, Matt Baker, chief executive, of Compco Fire Systems, Ted Wright, chief executive of Writech, Shane O’Neill, cfo of Writech and Phil Lawley, commercial director at Compco Fire Systems

Multimillion-euro acquisition will quadruple size of Writech

Companies Lorcan Allen

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1