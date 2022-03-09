Out of Office: J&J Vision to hire 200 in Limerick; Construction costs drive up apartment costs by €27,000
Johnson & Johnson Vision, the contact lens maker part of US multinational J&J, will create 200 jobs at its Limerick plant in the next three years and invest €35 million in the Castleroy facility. The plant, which already employs 1,600 people, is one of the largest contact lens manufacturing facilities in the world. Of the new roles, 120 will be hired across Johnson & Johnson’s labs, automation, engineering and quality control, with recruitment for these...
Related Stories
Skelligs Chocolate sold to McKillen Corporation
The transaction, which closed earlier this month, is believed to be worth a little under €2m
Origin Enterprises recommences ‘limited’ operations in Ukraine
The Dublin-headquartered agri-services group said it was recommencing limited operations in the country but only where it was safe to do so
Glenveagh revenues double with profit of €46m in 2021
Revenue across the group surged from €232.3 million in 2020 to €476.8 million last year
Multimillion-euro acquisition will quadruple size of Writech
The acquisition of British fire systems company Compco will result in Writech’s turnover increasing to €70 million overnight