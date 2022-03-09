Out of Office: J&J Vision to hire 200 in Limerick; Construction costs drive up apartment costs by €27,000

Johnson & Johnson Vision, the contact lens maker part of US multinational J&J, will create 200 jobs at its Limerick plant in the next three years and invest €35 million in the Castleroy facility. The plant, which already employs 1,600 people, is one of the largest contact lens manufacturing facilities in the world. Of the new roles, 120 will be hired across Johnson & Johnson’s labs, automation, engineering and quality control, with recruitment for these...