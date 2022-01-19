Out of Office: Irish government greenlights new bank holiday; Sony value plummets
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
The Irish government signed off on declaring Friday, 18 March 2021 a bank holiday. This bank holiday will not recur, with it instead being replaced by a new bank holiday set to occur around St Brigid’s Day in early February each year from 2023. The move is part of a larger plan to recognise the efforts of those who worked through the pandemic and also includes a one-off, tax-free payment of €1,000 for frontline healthcare...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Fenergo reduced losses in 2021 but recruitment issues pose central business risk
The homegrown software company recorded a deficit of €98.9 million in the year up to March 2021
Enterprise Ireland chief: global supply chain backlog ‘to continue for another year’
Leo Clancy also says sustainability has risen high on the agenda of Irish companies in his first year in the role of chief executive
Premier Inn owner files €1.75m loss due to pandemic
Pi Hotels & Restaurants Ireland is positioning itself for a ‘successful recovery’ after Covid-19 cut its revenues by nearly €5 million
Investment funds buy €260m worth of Kingspan shares
Expenditure comes despite slide in the company’s share price due to Covid-19 outbreaks on construction sites and Brexit