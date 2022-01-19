Out of Office: Irish government greenlights new bank holiday; Sony value plummets

The Irish government signed off on declaring Friday, 18 March 2021 a bank holiday. This bank holiday will not recur, with it instead being replaced by a new bank holiday set to occur around St Brigid’s Day in early February each year from 2023. The move is part of a larger plan to recognise the efforts of those who worked through the pandemic and also includes a one-off, tax-free payment of €1,000 for frontline healthcare...