Out of Office: Irish government greenlights new bank holiday; Sony value plummets

Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
19th January, 2022
The Irish government signed off on declaring Friday, 18 March 2021 a bank holiday. This bank holiday will not recur, with it instead being replaced by a new bank holiday set to occur around St Brigid’s Day in early February each year from 2023. The move is part of a larger plan to recognise the efforts of those who worked through the pandemic and also includes a one-off, tax-free payment of €1,000 for frontline healthcare...

