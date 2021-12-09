Out of Office: Irish government abandons plan to cut EWSS; EU directive proposes enhanced rights for gig economy workers

The Irish government abandoned its plan to cut the rates of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) in a bid to support businesses negatively impacted by recent Covid-19 restrictions. Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance, told a press conference on Thursday that a previous proposal to use the Covid-19 Restriction Support scheme to help businesses proved “very complex and very costly” and that maintaining the enhanced rates of EWSS was a quicker and more efficient way...