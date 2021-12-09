Out of Office: Irish government abandons plan to cut EWSS; EU directive proposes enhanced rights for gig economy workers
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
The Irish government abandoned its plan to cut the rates of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) in a bid to support businesses negatively impacted by recent Covid-19 restrictions. Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance, told a press conference on Thursday that a previous proposal to use the Covid-19 Restriction Support scheme to help businesses proved “very complex and very costly” and that maintaining the enhanced rates of EWSS was a quicker and more efficient way...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Greencore chief financial officer awarded £900,000 in company shares
The share allocation to Emma Hynes, who stepped into the C-suite role in May 2020, is mostly contingent on raising Greencore’s earnings and share price over the next three years
Out of Office: NIAC recommends Covid vaccine for children; Kingspan ends Mercedes sponsorship
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Strong Roots secures €50 million investment from McCain Foods
Canadian food giant to take a minority 40 per cent stake in the Irish plant-based frozen food company
LA firm pays €186m to grow Kingspan stake as Grenfell fallout continues
The Cavan-based insulation firm has performed strongly this year, but its move to sponsor Mercedes Formula 1 team has sparked fresh controversy