Out of Office: Inflation rises; EU eyes further Russian sanctions

Inflation rose to 6.7 per cent from 5.6 per cent in February, according to the latest Central Statistics Office figures. It is the largest annual increase in the rate of inflation since November 2000 when annual inflation stood at 7 per cent. Electricity and gas bills In Ireland are increasing at over 20 per cent on an annual basis with significant price rises due to take effect later this month and next month.

Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for...