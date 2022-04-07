Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Out of Office: Inflation rises; EU eyes further Russian sanctions

Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Cónal Thomas
Donal MacNamee - avatar

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
7th April, 2022
Out of Office: Inflation rises; EU eyes further Russian sanctions
All the business news you need to know in one place.

Inflation rose to 6.7 per cent from 5.6 per cent in February, according to the latest Central Statistics Office figures. It is the largest annual increase in the rate of inflation since November 2000 when annual inflation stood at 7 per cent. Electricity and gas bills In Ireland are increasing at over 20 per cent on an annual basis with significant price rises due to take effect later this month and next month.

Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The new Greystones Media Campus will be located in Killincarrig, Greystones, Co.Wicklow.

Ireland’s largest film and TV studio to be built by 2024

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
Remitly established its fraud and compliance centre in Cork in June 2020 and already employs 110 people there

Digital financial services provider for immigrants Remitly to create 120 jobs in Cork

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
Ronan Murphy founded CWSI in 2011. Picture: John Ohle Photography

Irish mobile and cloud security specialist CWSI acquires Blaud

Companies Charlie Taylor
Conor Lyden founded Trustap in 2016

Cork-based secure online payments platform Trustap raises €3.1m in seed round

Companies Charlie Taylor

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1