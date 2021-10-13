Out of Office: Ifac hails budget’s ‘prudent path’ and corporate tax predictions rise

Ireland’s spending watchdog said the 2022 budget would put the economy back on a more “prudent path” after the pandemic. In a preliminary analysis of yesterday’s budget, the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (Ifac) said the government had chosen a route that would “reduce borrowing and the debt ratio in the coming years” despite higher-than-expected revenues. But it said the level of capital investment promised was “high – both in an international context and historically”....