Out of office: Home Instead to create 1,000 jobs; Irish tenants pay 37% of income of rent

Home Instead, the provider of home care services, has announced the creation of 1,000 jobs. The company cares for nearly 7,000 people and employs 4,000 workers. Taoiseach Micheál Martin welcomed the announcement as helping Ireland’s ageing population.

Screwfix, the tools and hardware supplier, said it is to open 11 new shops in Ireland, creating 140 jobs. The retailer currently has outlets in Dublin, Carlow and Letterkenny in Co Donegal. The new jobs...