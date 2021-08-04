Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Out of office: Home Instead to create 1,000 jobs; Irish tenants pay 37% of income of rent

A round-up of the business news you might have missed

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
4th August, 2021
Out of office: Home Instead to create 1,000 jobs; Irish tenants pay 37% of income of rent

Home Instead, the provider of home care services, has announced the creation of 1,000 jobs. The company cares for nearly 7,000 people and employs 4,000 workers. Taoiseach Micheál Martin welcomed the announcement as helping Ireland’s ageing population.

Screwfix, the tools and hardware supplier, said it is to open 11 new shops in Ireland, creating 140 jobs. The retailer currently has outlets in Dublin, Carlow and Letterkenny in Co Donegal. The new jobs...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Out of office: Number on Pup drops 29,000 in a week, US advises against travel to Ireland

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 1 day ago
Tony Smurfit, chief executive of Smurfit Kappa, told investors on a conference call: ‘We’re in a sold-out position and we don’t have enough paper. We’ve grown much stronger than anticipated. Obviously we need paper and there is very little paper on a global basis.’ Picture: RollingNews.ie

Smurfit Kappa moves to offset paper shortage

Companies Lorcan Allen 3 days ago
Revenues for Irish Ferries fell by by 9.4 per cent to €37.1 million last year. Picture: Maura Hickey

Kinney boosts stake in Irish Ferries parent group by €9m

Companies Barry J Whyte 3 days ago
Edmond Scanlon, Kerry’s chief executive, said the company saw strong growth in retail channels Credit: Bryan Meade

Kerry Group’s steady results signal global bounceback

Companies Lorcan Allen 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1