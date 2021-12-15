Out of Office: Government to legislate against dividend payments for Covid-19 subsidy recipients
The Department of Finance said it would examine drafting legislation preventing companies in receipt of wage subsidies from paying dividends to their shareholders. The move follows outcry arising from a report in the Irish Times that O’Flaherty Holdings, the Irish family-owned group that distributes Mercedes-Benz cars in Ireland, received close to €1.8 million in taxpayer-funded pandemic subsidies in 2020 yet paid out a similar amount in dividends to its offshore holding company.
