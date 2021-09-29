Out of office: Evergrande sells €1.33bn bank stake; EirGrid warns of energy shortfall
Evergrande, the debt-laden Chinese property developer, sold its 9.99 billion yuan (€1.33 billion) stake it owns in Shengjing Bank Co Ltd to a state-owned asset management company in a bid to shore up liquidity and settle some of its eye-watering debts. The developer has approximately €261 billion in liabilities, stoking fears both in China and around the world that the company’s woes could reverberate through the global economy. Shengjing, one of Evergrande’s top lenders, demanded...
