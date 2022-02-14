Out of Office: Ed Sibley departs Central Bank; FBD buys Killashee hotel for €25m

The Central Bank of Ireland announced that Ed Sibley, deputy governor of prudential regulation, will depart the regulator when his five-year term of office ends on August 31, 2022, so that he may pursue opportunities in the private sector. As a result, Sibley will now step away from frontline regulatory and supervisory responsibilities and interim arrangements will be announced in due course. Gabriel Makhlouf, governor of the Central Bank, said Sibley’s exit “will be a...