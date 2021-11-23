Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Out of Office: ECB ‘serious’ about ending pandemic bond buying scheme; Turkish lira plummets

Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
23rd November, 2021
Out of Office: ECB ‘serious’ about ending pandemic bond buying scheme; Turkish lira plummets
All the business news you need to know in one place

The European Central Bank said it was “serious” about wrapping up its emergency bond buying scheme in March 2022 and suggested that it may not need to beef up asset purchasing programmes to cover the shortfall. Francois Villeroy de Galhau, governing Council member of the ECB and governor of the Bank of France, said that though health remained the top priority, the damage caused by each successive wave of infection has been diminishing and Europe’s...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

HJ Heinz Company Ireland said ‘aggressive’ promotional activity from competitors was a challenge to business. Picture: Getty

Heinz Ireland increases profits despite falling market share in baked beans

Companies Donal MacNamee
Pat McDonagh, the owner of Supermac’s, said Covid was the ‘principal risk’ affecting the business. Picture: Michael Dillon

Supermac’s cuts workforce by 25% as revenues fall by €48m

Companies Donal MacNamee
Dermot Smurfit, the chief executive of GAN, said he still expects the business to hit its target of annual revenues of between $500 million and $600 million by 2026. Picture: Bryan Meade

Dermot Smurfit sells $2.5 million worth of his shares in GAN

Companies Barry J Whyte
Enda Gunnell, chief executive, Pinergy: ‘Overall, we are satisfied with business performance in 2020.’ Picture: Shane O\&#039;Neill

Pinergy cuts its losses but warns of energy costs’ impact

Companies Peter O'Dwyer

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1