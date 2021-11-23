Out of Office: ECB ‘serious’ about ending pandemic bond buying scheme; Turkish lira plummets
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
The European Central Bank said it was “serious” about wrapping up its emergency bond buying scheme in March 2022 and suggested that it may not need to beef up asset purchasing programmes to cover the shortfall. Francois Villeroy de Galhau, governing Council member of the ECB and governor of the Bank of France, said that though health remained the top priority, the damage caused by each successive wave of infection has been diminishing and Europe’s...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Heinz Ireland increases profits despite falling market share in baked beans
Accounts show Irish arm of US giant posted revenues of €42.13 million last year but firm warns of ‘highly competitive’ grocery market
Supermac’s cuts workforce by 25% as revenues fall by €48m
Pat McDonagh’s group employed 500 fewer staff last year as the pandemic impacted parts of the business
Dermot Smurfit sells $2.5 million worth of his shares in GAN
The chief executive of the online gaming company now has 1.7 million shares in the online gaming company, which are worth just over $20.5 million
Pinergy cuts its losses but warns of energy costs’ impact
Irish energy firm saw losses drop from €4.6 million to €2.14 million thanks to a jump in revenues and growth of client base, but is braced for rising costs