Out of Office: Dublin pedestrianisation to be extended and Electric Picnic calls for rethink
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Dublin City Council announced a four-week extension to the weekend traffic-free streets initiative on two inner-city Dublin streets after calls from business owners and politicians in the capital. The scheme will now conclude on September 26, the council said, after many called for the pedestrianisation of the streets to be made permanent under a scheme established by the authority in June. It bans cars from Parliament Street and Capel Street from 6.30pm to 11.30pm on...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Fiid doubles sales despite pandemic halting UK expansion
Vegan food firm hits €1.35 million in sales for 2020 but falls short of turnover targets as Covid-19 delays planned international growth
Mail Metrics closes two acquisitions and plans to recruit more staff
Outsourced customer communications company buys Persona and Forth Communication, a move it says will add €12 million a year in revenue
Mullingar-firm Writech sells majority stake to private equity group Waterland
The Westmeath-based designer and manufacturer of fire protection systems said it will use the private equity investment to develop a new design and innovation centre
Out of office: Central Bank approves Goodbody acquisition; grocery market declines
Your essential round-up of the latest business news