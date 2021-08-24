Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Out of Office: Dublin pedestrianisation to be extended and Electric Picnic calls for rethink

Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
24th August, 2021
Out of Office: Dublin pedestrianisation to be extended and Electric Picnic calls for rethink

Dublin City Council announced a four-week extension to the weekend traffic-free streets initiative on two inner-city Dublin streets after calls from business owners and politicians in the capital. The scheme will now conclude on September 26, the council said, after many called for the pedestrianisation of the streets to be made permanent under a scheme established by the authority in June. It bans cars from Parliament Street and Capel Street from 6.30pm to 11.30pm on...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Shane Ryan, the company founder, said he was ‘comfortable’ operating in a loss-making position for the next number of years as Fiid builds its brand. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Fiid doubles sales despite pandemic halting UK expansion

Companies Donal MacNamee 7 hours ago
Nick Keegan will lead the newly formed Mail Metrics Group as chief executive. Picture: Maxwells Dublin

Mail Metrics closes two acquisitions and plans to recruit more staff

Companies Eva Short 11 hours ago
Donal Mac Nioclais (left), investment director with Waterland Private Equity in Ireland, with Ted Wright, chief executive of Writech and Alan Wright, joint managing director of the company.

Mullingar-firm Writech sells majority stake to private equity group Waterland

Companies Lorcan Allen 23 hours ago

Out of office: Central Bank approves Goodbody acquisition; grocery market declines

Companies Eva Short 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1