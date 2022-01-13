Out of Office: Crowdfunding falls under Central Bank rules; H&M to open flagship store in Clerys

House prices are “severely unaffordable” due to rising rent and house prices, according to a report from the Oireachtas Parliamentary Budget Office. Using an international affordability survey the office report said home ownership among young adults had “collapsed”.

