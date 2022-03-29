Out of Office: Covid-19 rampant but new restrictions ruled out
There was strong growth in mortgage approvals in February with switching volumes up 42 per cent year-on-year, according to the latest figures from Banking and Payments Federation Ireland. A total of 3,894 mortgages were approved last month. First-time buyers were approved for 2,053 mortgages, 52.7 per cent of the total volume, while mover purchasers accounted for 848, almost 22 per cent.
Irish aircraft leasing firm Avolon agreed leasing deals for all 500 of the small electrical aircraft it has...
