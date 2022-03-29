Out of Office: Covid-19 rampant but new restrictions ruled out

There was strong growth in mortgage approvals in February with switching volumes up 42 per cent year-on-year, according to the latest figures from Banking and Payments Federation Ireland. A total of 3,894 mortgages were approved last month. First-time buyers were approved for 2,053 mortgages, 52.7 per cent of the total volume, while mover purchasers accounted for 848, almost 22 per cent.

