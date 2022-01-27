Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Out of Office: Consumer sentiment rises as Omicron fears dampen

Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
27th January, 2022
Out of Office: Consumer sentiment rises as Omicron fears dampen
All the business news you need to know in one place

Consumer sentiment in Ireland lifted during the month of January as the country’s fears surrounding the Omicron variant of Covid-19 eased, according to the latest index produced by KBC Bank Ireland. The lender’s consumer sentiment index increased to 81.9 from 74.9 in December, recovering from a dramatic drop last month from November’s reading of 83.1.

Modmo, the Irish electric bike maker, secured a €5 million investment from Séan Mulryan, the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Diageo, the drinks giant behind Guinness, has said it is responding to a request for information from the US Securities and Exchange Commission, but is currently unable to assess whether the inquiry will evolve into any enforcement action.

US watchdog inquiring into Diageo’s ‘business operations in certain markets’

Companies Eva Short
Guinness sales recovered 76 per cent in the latter half of 2021 following a previous lockdown-induced slump. Picture: Brian Lawless

Diageo sales in Ireland rise almost 50% as Guinness trade soars

Companies Eva Short
The company’s chief executive, Patrick Coveney, is set to depart from Greencore in March following more than a decade at the helm. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Shareholder revolt on the cards over Greencore bonuses for top executives

Companies Eva Short
Alan Joyce, Qantas chief executive: ‘It\&#039;s up to us, the aviation industry, to make people comfortable travelling and to make it environmentally friendly.’ Picture: Getty

Electric planes could be used to fly from Dublin to the north of England, Qantas head says

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1