Out of Office: Consumer sentiment rises as Omicron fears dampen

Consumer sentiment in Ireland lifted during the month of January as the country’s fears surrounding the Omicron variant of Covid-19 eased, according to the latest index produced by KBC Bank Ireland. The lender’s consumer sentiment index increased to 81.9 from 74.9 in December, recovering from a dramatic drop last month from November’s reading of 83.1.

