Out of Office: Consumer sentiment drops; Von der Leyen to visit Kyiv

The outlook for the services sector darkened in March following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and record price inflation across the sector, according to AIB’s monthly Purchasing Managers' Index. The drop in sentiment last month was exceeded only twice in the survey history, in March 2020 and September 2001. However, demand remained strong in the month driven by a resurgence in the Transport, Tourism & Leisure sector.

