Out of Office: Consumer confidence drops; FSPO in cryptocurrency scam warning
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Annual asking price inflation for housing is currently running at 12.3 per cent, according to the latest research from MyHome.ie, the property website. Asking prices outside Dublin were 2.7 per cent higher in the first quarter compared to the same time last year according to today’s report, with the annual rate of house asking price inflation sitting at 14 per cent. Inside Dublin the rate of increase was lower at 2.2 per cent for the...
Deloitte completes acquisition of data business Etain for undisclosed sum
The professional services firm signalled its intent to acquire Etain in February
Glendalough Distillery targeting European expansion in wake of double-digit growth
Co-founder Gary McLoughlin says the company also has plans to focus on expanding in the Asian market next year
Cavendish Capital enjoys uptick in revenue to €126m
Directors’ report noted that the firm was boosted by ‘dovish global central bank policy’ during the Covid-19 pandemic
Ian Guider: P&O’s self-inflicted damage could scupper attempt to navigate a low-cost course
Drastic cost-cutting by Irish Ferries in 2005 was met by public outrage, but the company is now poised to clean up in the wake of its rival’s spectacular PR own goal