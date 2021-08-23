Out of office: Central Bank approves Goodbody acquisition; grocery market declines

Figures released by Kantar showed that the Irish grocery market declined by 3.9 per cent during the 12 weeks leading up to August 8 as restrictions eased and indoor dining in restaurants and pubs resumed for those who are double vaccinated. The relative decline, Kantar said, was still within the context of the huge boom in grocery sales precipitated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Irish shoppers spent €333.2 million more on take-home groceries during this period...