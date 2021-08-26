Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Out of Office: Axel Springer acquires Politico for $1bn and Emmanuel Macron visits Ireland

Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
26th August, 2021
Out of Office: Axel Springer acquires Politico for $1bn and Emmanuel Macron visits Ireland

Axel Springer, the German publishing group, signed an agreement to acquire Politico, the Washington-based news site, including the remaining 50 per cent share of its current joint venture Politico Europe, as well as the tech news website Protocol from Robert Allbritton, chairman of the board at Politico. This adds to Axel Springer’s current portfolio of US-headquartered news brands which includes Insider and Morning Brew.

An investigation by OpenDemocracy, the news site, found...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Almost half of cyber teams in Ireland said they lack the budget to sufficiently manage cyber threats. Picture: Getty

Nine out of ten Irish businesses report a rise in cyberattacks in past year

Companies Eva Short 1 day ago
Ross O’Neill, chief executive of Neuromod Devices, said the company aims to meet the needs of the estimated 50 million people in the US with tinnitus. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Irish medtech firm Neuromod Devices sets up US subsidiary

Companies Eva Short 1 day ago
The New York headquarters of the BlackRock investment management firm. Picture: Getty

BlackRock’s Irish renewables arm doubles assets to nearly €10bn

Companies Donal MacNamee 3 days ago

Out of Office: Dublin pedestrianisation to be extended and Electric Picnic calls for rethink

Companies Donal MacNamee 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1