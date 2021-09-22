Subscribe Today
Out of Office: Aer Lingus defends cost-cuting; 200 jobs created in Galway

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
22nd September, 2021
Out of Office: Aer Lingus defends cost-cuting; 200 jobs created in Galway

Aer Lingus said it would have to introduce cost reductions and work practice changes at its Irish operations, despite widespread opposition from workers and trade unions. The airline said “immediate and structural change” was urgently needed, after 82 per cent of Siptu members voted against a series of cost-cutting measures proposed after the pandemic severely impacted business. Aer Lingus has suggested it may press ahead with the measures even without the support of workers....

