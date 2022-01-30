Orpea faces claims of abuse in French nursing homes
New book alleges large-scale mistreatment of elderly residents in France by giant care home operator, which recently bought into Irish market
Orpea, the largest private owner of nursing homes in Ireland, is set to appoint independent consultants to investigate allegations of abuse in its French nursing homes.
The company, which acquired the FirstCare collection of nursing homes in Ireland in a deal understood to be worth more than €100 million in May 2021, and operates in 20 countries globally is facing allegations relating to its French operations only.
It had originally dismissed the allegations contained in a new...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
New rules could see competition watchdog fine ‘rogue operators’ up to €10m
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says new CCPC powers will act as a ‘big disincentive’ for businesses taking part in anti-competitive practices
Mexican state oil company pumps €327m into Irish subsidiary
PMI Trading is headquartered in Ireland but resident for tax purposes in Mexico
Multimillionaire’s whiskey technology gets thumbs down from state
Department of Agriculture tells Dolf Stockhausen he cannot produce his rapid-aged whiskey in this country because it does not conform to regulations
Record turnover at Littlewoods Ireland as profits top €12m
Accounts show sales reached €126m at home shopping retailer last year