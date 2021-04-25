Orpea buys out shares in Brindley Healthcare
French care home group has bought remaining shares in firm having already bought several nursing homes in the past year
Orpea Groupe, a French care home group listed on Euronext Paris, has continued its drive to become the number one player in the sector in Ireland.
Orpea has bought out the remaining shares in Brindley Healthcare, which is headquartered in Donegal and has ten nursing homes in six counties.
Meanwhile, Brindley this month struck a deal to buy Belmont Care, a nursing home in Stillorgan from the Connaughton family.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Company Watch: Ornua weathered 25% Trump tariff through lockdown baking craze
Despite a tariff which put premium brand Kerrygold at twice the price of its competitors in the US, overall sales jumped by 13 per cent in 2020
Providence forced into bond issue after Norwegian deal falls through
The Irish exploration firm must raise new cash if it wants to develop the Barryroe oil and gas field
Davy boasts of €70m in profits as potential buyers circle
Bonus payments to Davy staff may have exceeded €25 million last year, while the stockbroker recorded bumper profits after a strong year for its corporate finance arm
Cybersecurity firm Tines gets stuck into its billion-dollar idea
Irish start-up, which raised $26 million in Series B funding this month, predicts huge demand for its software, both in cybersecurity and beyond