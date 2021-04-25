Subscribe Today
Companies

Orpea buys out shares in Brindley Healthcare

French care home group has bought remaining shares in firm having already bought several nursing homes in the past year

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
25th April, 2021
Orpea buys out shares in Brindley Healthcare
Amanda Torrens founder of Brindley Healthcare photographed in the Mill Lane Manor care home in Kildare

Orpea Groupe, a French care home group listed on Euronext Paris, has continued its drive to become the number one player in the sector in Ireland.

Orpea has bought out the remaining shares in Brindley Healthcare, which is headquartered in Donegal and has ten nursing homes in six counties.

Meanwhile, Brindley this month struck a deal to buy Belmont Care, a nursing home in Stillorgan from the Connaughton family.

