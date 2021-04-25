Orpea buys out shares in Brindley Healthcare

Orpea Groupe, a French care home group listed on Euronext Paris, has continued its drive to become the number one player in the sector in Ireland.

Orpea has bought out the remaining shares in Brindley Healthcare, which is headquartered in Donegal and has ten nursing homes in six counties.

Meanwhile, Brindley this month struck a deal to buy Belmont Care, a nursing home in Stillorgan from the Connaughton family.