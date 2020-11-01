Sunday November 1, 2020
Orla Kiely firm is granted more time to wind down

British administrators of Kiely Rowan are given a year’s extension after collapse of fashion business two years ago

1st November, 2020
The British administrators of Orla Kiely’s company have been granted an extension to its period of administration for a further year.

Kiely Rowan plc collapsed two years ago with debts of more than €8 million, with the Orla Kiely stores and its online operation shuttering abruptly following financial difficulties.

The British registered company had debts of £7.27 million with creditors including staff, Metro Bank, British Revenue Commissioners and trade suppliers.

