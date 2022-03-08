Subscribe Today
Origin Enterprises recommences ‘limited’ operations in Ukraine

The Dublin-headquartered agri-services group said it was recommencing limited operations in the country but only where it was safe to do so

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
8th March, 2022
Sean Coyle, chief executive of Origin Enterprises

Origin Enterprises, the Dublin-listed agri-services group, has recommenced operations in Ukraine on a “limited” and “localised” basis, and only in areas that are away from the main fighting. The company, which sells crop inputs in such as seeds, sprays, fertiliser and technical assistance, had initially suspended all operations in Ukraine once Russia began its invasion of the country.

