Origin Enterprises halts Ukrainian operations
The listed, Dublin-headquartered agribusiness group has a €31 million Ukrainian subsidiary
Origin Enterprises, the agribusiness group, has suspended its Ukrainian operations due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“Origin’s Agrii Ukraine business has temporarily suspended product delivery pending further assessments of localised risk,” Sean Coyle the chief executive said.
Origin Enterprises operates under the Agrii brand in Ukraine.
