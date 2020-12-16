Subscribe Today
O’Leary sells insurance business to US firm Brown & Brown

The Business Post understands the transaction is worth in the region of €100 million

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
16th December, 2020
Brown & Brown is the sixth largest independent insurance brokerage in the US

O’Leary Insurances, Ireland’s largest independent brokerage, has agreed to sell its general insurance business to Brown & Brown Insurance, a New York-listed broker.

The terms of the deal, which is expected to close in January 2021, were not disclosed but the Business Post understands the transaction to be worth in the region of €100 million. The deal was confirmed by Brown & Brown in a statement to the New York Stock...

