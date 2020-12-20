O’Leary charity sells €22m worth of Ryanair shares
Gigginstown health, education and sporting charity garnered €6 million profit from holding
Barry J WhyteChief Feature Writer @whytebarry
Ian GuiderMarkets Editor @ianguider
A registered charity linked to Michael O’Leary, the chief executive of Ryanair, and his wife Anita O’Leary sold nearly €22 million worth of shares in the airline last week, stock exchange filings show.
In early September the trustees of the Gigginstown Settlement Charity, who include the O’Learys, bought 1.4 million shares in the airline as part of a major fundraising by the company.
The shares were priced at €11.35 at...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
JP Morgan opens new cyber hub in Dublin with 50 hires
The financial services giant decided on the Irish capital as a central area of tech expertise outside the US
‘Instead of creating world-class rugby players, we’re creating world class companies’
A consortium of start-up hubs will manage the National Digital Research Centre to invest in new firms through regional centres led by Dogpatch Labs’ Patrick Walsh
Travelmaster hopes to close €500,000 seed funding round within a few months
Website and app connect rural customers with coach hire operators, even allowing some passengers map their own routes if enough others join ride-share service
Lobby group warns that cinemas are ‘at brink of collapse’
State worked with industry figures to hammer out safe opening protocols after intense pressure from sector during second lockdown