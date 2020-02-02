Odey hikes Tullow short bet in deal worth €5.9m

Hedge fund boss Crispin Odey has nudged up his short bet against Irish oil exploration company Tullow Oil.

Odey’s fund management company Odey Asset Management pushed his short bet to 0.87 per cent of the company’s shares, worth around €5.9 million at the current Tullow share price of 58 cents.

A short trade is a risky bet in which a trader borrows a share from a broker and sells it on the open...