Ocuco plans acquisitions after €10m investment from Isif

Ocuco, the Dublin-based optical software company, is targeting a fresh wave of acquisitions after it secured a €10 million investment from the state-backed Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (Isif).

Ocuco, which employs over 300 people across 18 offices in 14 countries, is the leading optical software technology company in the world and has made over 15 acquisitions in the past decade.

“We stopped looking at acquisitions over the last 12 months when Covid-19 hit but we’ll certainly be back looking...