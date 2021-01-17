Subscribe Today
Observers believe that all signs point to Stripe going public

Analysts say targeted high-level hiring points to such a move, and that conditions are just right

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
17th January, 2021
Brothers Patrick and John Collison of Stripe, which has consistently denied that it plans to go public, most recently in a newspaper report last December

A string of recent hires by Stripe has convinced some market experts that the Collison brothers’ payment processing firm is preparing to go public.

Last week, the company hired Shannon Brayton, a veteran of several high-profile tech companies, including eBay, Yahoo, and LinkedIn, as its new global head of communications.

Brayton has specific experience in handling initial public offerings (IPO), and was headhunted by LinkedIn in 2010 to guide it through its IPO, based...

