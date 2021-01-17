Observers believe that all signs point to Stripe going public
Analysts say targeted high-level hiring points to such a move, and that conditions are just right
A string of recent hires by Stripe has convinced some market experts that the Collison brothers’ payment processing firm is preparing to go public.
Last week, the company hired Shannon Brayton, a veteran of several high-profile tech companies, including eBay, Yahoo, and LinkedIn, as its new global head of communications.
Brayton has specific experience in handling initial public offerings (IPO), and was headhunted by LinkedIn in 2010 to guide it through its IPO, based...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Fall in share-related payments to staff at Dropbox’s Irish office
The firm announced it was culling 11 per cent of its workforce in order to weather tough economic conditions
Aryzta needs cash buffer against risky US sell-off, warn brokers
Analysts say Covid-19 could halt the sale of American holdings which are key to the Irish-Swiss food giant’s survival
General Electric moves $710m into Irish division
Dutch subsidiaries of US giant bought large tranche of shares in GE Treasury Services Industrial Ireland
Asset management tech provider to hire hundreds after €100m fundraising
Carne founder John Donohoe says cash injection from private equity firm Vitruvian will accelerate its expansion plans