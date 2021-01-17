Observers believe that all signs point to Stripe going public

A string of recent hires by Stripe has convinced some market experts that the Collison brothers’ payment processing firm is preparing to go public.

Last week, the company hired Shannon Brayton, a veteran of several high-profile tech companies, including eBay, Yahoo, and LinkedIn, as its new global head of communications.

Brayton has specific experience in handling initial public offerings (IPO), and was headhunted by LinkedIn in 2010 to guide it through its IPO, based...