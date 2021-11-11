Nuritas raises $45m in fresh funding

Nuritas, an Irish biotech company founded by Dr Nora Khaldi and backed by U2 frontman Bono, has raised fresh investment of $45 million (€39.2 million), led by an investment firm founded by a former chief executive of McDonalds.

The fund-raising round was led by Cleveland Avenue, a Chicago based investment firm, which was founded by Don Thompson, a former president and chief executive of McDonald’s Corporation.

Other investors in the round include Wheatsheaf Group,...