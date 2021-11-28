Subscribe Today
Nuritas founder plays down financial concerns after $45m funding round

Nora Khaldi has said she is now looking ahead to a possible flotation of the biotechnology company, which she founded in 2014

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
28th November, 2021
Nora Khaldi, founder of Nuritas: ‘An IPO in the next few years is one of the potentials’

Though her company has yet to make a profit, and recently got a mild warning from auditors over its financial future, Nora Khaldi, the founder and chief executive of Nuritas, is drawing up plans that could include floating on the stock market “in the next few years”.

Khaldi told the Business Post last week that a recent fundraising round of $45 million had put to bed any concerns over the company’s “going concern”...

