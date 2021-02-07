Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Norwegian firm makes merger offer to Providence

SpotOn Energy finalised a farm-out deal with the exploration firm for the Barryroe oil and gas field last years

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
7th February, 2021
Norwegian firm makes merger offer to Providence
Alan Linn, chief executive of Providence

Providence Resources has been approached by its partner in the development of the Barryroe oil and gas field about a potential merger of the two companies, the Business Post understands.

Providence, the Irish exploration company, last year reached a farm-out deal for the Barryroe field with a consortium led by Norway’s SpotOn Energy.

The Business Post understands SpotOn has now proposed a merger between the two entities although the proposal is...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Denis O’Brien in Port au Prince, Haiti. O’Brien owns Digicel, which China Mobile is attempting to takeover Picture: Antonio Bolfo/Getty Images

China Mobile is favourite to buy Digicel Pacific

Companies Ian Guider 6 hours ago
“This exciting new chapter with Quaternion is a critical piece of the puzzle as we work towards creating an integrated, real-time risk management solution - Paul Gallagher

US company snaps up Dublin-based risk management firm

Companies Ian Guider 6 hours ago
Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is worth nearly $200 billion and is the world’s second-richest person, behind the electric car tycoon Elon Musk. Photo: Getty

Vincent Boland: Bezos sets his sights on the stars but will keep a watchful eye on Jassy

Companies Vincent Boland 6 hours ago
Philip Green, chief executive of Topshop’s parent company Arcadia, with the multi-millionaire Lisa Tchenguiz. Credit: Getty

Tough at the Top: How a treasured fashion brand slipped into oblivion

Companies Christy Laverty 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1