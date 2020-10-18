Sunday October 18, 2020
Northern Ireland firm buys Campus Oil service station business

LCC Group buys up Stafford family’s Campus Oil Retail, a subsidiary of Campus Oil Holdings

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
18th October, 2020
LCC Group, a Northern Ireland-based fuel company, has struck a deal with the Stafford family to buy their Campus Oil service station business.

Documents filed with the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission show that Lissan Coal Company Ireland, a subsidiary of LCC, is buying Campus Oil Retail.

Campus Oil Retail, according to the CCPC, “currently carries on the business of the sale of motor fuels (petrol and diesel) to motorists and commercial vehicles” as well...

