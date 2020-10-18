Northern Ireland firm buys Campus Oil service station business

LCC Group, a Northern Ireland-based fuel company, has struck a deal with the Stafford family to buy their Campus Oil service station business.

Documents filed with the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission show that Lissan Coal Company Ireland, a subsidiary of LCC, is buying Campus Oil Retail.

Campus Oil Retail, according to the CCPC, “currently carries on the business of the sale of motor fuels (petrol and diesel) to motorists and commercial vehicles” as well...