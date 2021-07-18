Norges Bank sells €96bn of Smurfit Kappa shares

Norges Bank, which manages the Norwegian national pension fund, sold off nearly €96 million-worth of shares in Smurfit Kappa last week, reducing its stake in the box maker to 4.68 per cent.

It is the third such reduction in Norges’s stake in the company in recent months, following the sale of nearly €165 million-worth of shares in March and April.

Norges has been one of the largest holders of Smurfit Kappa stock in recent...