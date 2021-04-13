Nokia Ireland reports 27% profits decline and job cuts
The telecom giant reduced its workforce here by 9 per cent in 2019
The Irish arm of Nokia, the Finnish telecom giant, reported a 27 per cent slump in profits after tax, according to newly filed accounts.
Nokia Ireland Limited posted pre-tax losses of €317,116 in its accounts for the year ending December 31, 2019, versus losses of €223,709 reported in 2018.
Profits after tax for 2019 were reported as €1,129,125 after a tax credit of €1,446,241 was factored in, versus the €1,545,748 profits after tax reported in 2018.
