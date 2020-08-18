Tuesday August 18, 2020
No silver bullet to fix Aryzta, outgoing chairman warns

Gary McGann, who is due to step down next month, told shareholders the food company’s problems would not end with an overhaul of the boardroom

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
18th August, 2020
Gary McGann will step down as chairman or Aryzta next month. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

The outgoing chairman of food company Aryzta has insisted there is no easy solution to turn around the company’s fortunes as it again rejected a move by a group of shareholders to oust a number of its board directors.

Gary McGann, who will step down as chairman of the Irish-Swiss company next month, defended the proposal to appoint Swiss businessman Andreas Schmid as his successor and said the ejection of chief executive Kevin...

