Nine out of ten Irish businesses report a rise in cyberattacks in past year
EY Ireland’s Global Information Security Survey 2021 found that more than half of Irish businesses say they are more exposed to a potential major breach than they should be
The vast majority of Irish businesses have seen a rise in cyberattacks in the past 12 months, according to new figures released by EY.
EY Ireland launched findings from its Global Information Security Survey 2021 relating to the incidences of cyberattacks within Irish businesses, existing cyber defence budgets and the level of exposure businesses feel they have to a potential breach.
The results of the survey were based on a total global sample of 1,430 senior cybersecurity...
