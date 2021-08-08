Nifti launches new online pay-as-you-go electric car service

Nifti, a new online electric car leasing service, has launched its operations in Ireland, offering Nissan and Kia vehicles on a pay-as-you-go option.

The business is part of the Autolease Fleet Management group, which operated the Sixt Leasing franchise in Ireland. It has rebranded to Nifti, which will be the consumer-facing brand, and NiftiBusiness, which will deal with corporate clients.

Nifti offers 24-, 36- or 48-month contracts to lease electric vehicles on a pay-as-you-go basis...