Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Niamh Brennan: Davy’s double-dealing sees its trust rating take a big hit

The revelation that 16 executives at the stockbroking firm were deceiving a client demands more than wishy-washy statements and assurances

Niamh Brennan
7th March, 2021
Niamh Brennan: Davy’s double-dealing sees its trust rating take a big hit
‘Davy’s communication since last Tuesday, when the Central Bank revealed it was imposing a fine of €4.13 million on the stockbroker, has been truly embarrassing’. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

Davy’s website features a promise. “For us, it’s not business, it’s personal . . . at Davy, our purpose is to deliver world-class outcomes for you,” it says.

It also claims a 97 per cent trust rating from clients, but it should probably re-canvass its client base, as I doubt that claim would stand up to scrutiny now.

For one client, Patrick Kearney, the outcome was far from “world-class”. Instead, as...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

In November, Tullow sold its assets in Uganda to Total in a deal that was worth $500 million

Spanish hedge fund spends £7m to boost stake in Tullow Oil

Companies Barry J Whyte 1 hour ago
Peter Jackson, chief executive at Flutter, said he wants his company to keep the top spot in the US

Flutter chief declares his firm is now number one in America

Companies Aaron Rogan 1 hour ago
Davy Stockbrokers on Dawson Street: reputation of firm has taken a battering Picture: Fergal Phillips

Davy: a corporate titan brought to its knees

Companies Ian Guider 1 hour ago
Pat McCann, founder of Dalata, has hit out at the government for what he says are its constant messages of negativity around the pandemic

Dalata founder to leave hotel group with hope on the horizon

Companies Ian Guider 1 hour ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1