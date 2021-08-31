Subscribe Today
Companies

News UK and Ireland to meet with trade union over planned closure of Kells print plant

Company to discuss future terms for 59 staff employed at the facility in Co Meath

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
31st August, 2021
The planned closure comes just two months after News UK and Ireland received approval to acquire the plant from Smurfit Kappa. Picture: Getty

News UK & Ireland is to meet with trade union representatives today to discuss future options for the 59 staff working at its soon-to-be-closed printing plant in Kells, Co Meath.

Siptu representatives will engage with the publisher, which runs the Sun and the Sunday Times in Ireland and forms part of Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp media empire, after it announced plans to shut the facility this morning.

The decision, which will involve the outsourcing...

