New rules could see competition watchdog fine ‘rogue operators’ up to €10m
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says new CCPC powers will act as a ‘big disincentive’ for businesses taking part in anti-competitive practices
New powers to allow the competition watchdog to fine “rogue operators” up to €10 million for anti-competitive business practices are being introduced by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.
Anti-competitive practices include price-fixing and market-sharing for certain locations or customers. Another is bid-rigging, where businesses come together and agree not to bid against one another for a tender or contract so that one of them can achieve a higher price.
The European Commission has...
