New rules could see competition watchdog fine ‘rogue operators’ up to €10m

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says new CCPC powers will act as a ‘big disincentive’ for businesses taking part in anti-competitive practices

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
30th January, 2022
Leo Varadkar: the Tánaiste got cabinet approval last week to publish a new bill to give more powers to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission. Picture: Julien Behal Photography

New powers to allow the competition watchdog to fine “rogue operators” up to €10 million for anti-competitive business practices are being introduced by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Anti-competitive practices include price-fixing and market-sharing for certain locations or customers. Another is bid-rigging, where businesses come together and agree not to bid against one another for a tender or contract so that one of them can achieve a higher price.

