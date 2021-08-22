Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

New revenue management software system will ‘help CEOs sleep at night’

David Welch, chief executive of Planr, says he believes the business can turn over €100m a year

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
22nd August, 2021
New revenue management software system will ‘help CEOs sleep at night’
David Welch, chief executive of Planr: ‘I think the opportunity is boundless for us because there’s no real limit to who we’re going after.’ Picture: John Allen

Two former executives of Cork software company CoreHR have teamed up to launch a revenue management software system aimed at “helping CEOs sleep at night”.

Planr is a start-up established in November 2019 by Owen Pagan and Sean Murphy jr, the son of Sean Murphy sr, who is the founder of CoreHR, a firm sold last year for a figure reported to be at least €200 million.

David Welch, the company’s chief executive and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

James Donovan, chief executive of Adec: the firm bought Arise Europe in Limerick earlier this year

Swiss firm to quadruple Limerick workforce after purchase of Arise Europe

Companies Peter O'Dwyer 3 hours ago
Larry Goodman’s ABP Food Group first acquired a 50 per cent stake in Slaney Foods Group in 2015, after it bought out the stake controlled by businessman Bert Allen

Goodman subsidiary back in the black with €3.2m pre-tax profits

Companies Lorcan Allen 3 hours ago
Some companies are keen to get workers back to big-city offices as soon as possible, which could threaten the nascent work-from-home culture in parts of the country such as Donegal, according to an expert group. Picture: Getty

Warning over threat to remote work from firms pushing for office return

Companies Donal MacNamee 1 day ago
Gene Murtagh, chief executive of Kingspan, said the outlook for the second half of the year was just as strong as demand for its products surges

Kingspan reports record half year profits due to ‘remarkably strong’ demand

Companies Lorcan Allen 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1