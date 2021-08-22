New revenue management software system will ‘help CEOs sleep at night’

Two former executives of Cork software company CoreHR have teamed up to launch a revenue management software system aimed at “helping CEOs sleep at night”.

Planr is a start-up established in November 2019 by Owen Pagan and Sean Murphy jr, the son of Sean Murphy sr, who is the founder of CoreHR, a firm sold last year for a figure reported to be at least €200 million.

David Welch, the company’s chief executive and...